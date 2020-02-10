Maharashtra: 24-year-old college lecturer set ablaze by stalker dies during treatment

A 24-year-old college lecturer in Maharashtra’s Wardha district, who was set ablaze by a man in full public view almost a week back, succumbed to her injuries after a week-long battle.

According to reports, Ankita Pisudde, a resident of Hinganghat town in Wardha, was critical after sustaining 40 per cent burns on February 3 when she was set afire allegedly by one Vikesh Nagrale (27) while she was on the way to her college. She was undergoing treatment at the Orange City Hospital & Research Centre in Nagpur.

“The patient was declared dead at 6.55 am today. The probable cause of death was septicemic shock. Her body has been handed over to police authorities for post-mortem,” said Dr Anup Marar, Director, Orange City Hospital & Research Centre, Nagpur, according to news agency ANI.