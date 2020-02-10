Maharashtra: 24-year-old college lecturer set ablaze by stalker dies during treatment

A 24-year-old college lecturer in Maharashtra’s Wardha district, who was set ablaze by a man in full public view almost a week back, succumbed to her injuries after a week-long battle.
According to reports, Ankita Pisudde, a resident of Hinganghat town in Wardha, was critical after sustaining 40 per cent burns on February 3 when she was set afire allegedly by one Vikesh Nagrale (27) while she was on the way to her college. She was undergoing treatment at the Orange City Hospital & Research Centre in Nagpur.
“The patient was declared dead at 6.55 am today. The probable cause of death was septicemic shock. Her body has been handed over to police authorities for post-mortem,” said Dr Anup Marar, Director, Orange City Hospital & Research Centre, Nagpur, according to news agency ANI.
Several locals, mostly women and college students, took out a march in Wardha city last Thursday, demanding death penalty for the accused. The state government has appointed well-known lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor in the case.
According to the victim's relatives, Vicky Nagrale had been harassing her for quite some time. He was arrested within hours of the incident and booked under relevant sections. Nagrale and the woman were friends till two years ago when she severed ties with him due to his "irrational behaviour", the police earlier said.
