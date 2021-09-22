Maharashtra: 23-year-old killed in pothole-ridden accident

Thane: A 23-year-old Mumbra resident, Mohammad Faizal Alhabaks Badwale died after his bike crashed while trying to avoid potholes on Ghodbunder road in Thane district on Tuesday. He received serious injuries and died during the treatment.

The family claims they are not aware of how the accident took place, however, a case has been registered by the Kasarvadavli police of the accidental death report.

The police said the deceased was identified as Faisal Badwale 23, a resident of Amrut Nagar in Mumbra. The accident happened at 2:30 pm on Tuesday near Gaimukh Zakat Naka, Gaimukh, Ghodbunder Road, Thane.

Faisal was riding his motorcycle MH 04 GY2564 owned by Rashid Khalil Shaikh and was returning to Mumbra when met with the accident. "Due to bad roads, he hit a divider on the road and succumbed to his injuries. He suffered injuries on his head and chest and was shifted to Thane civil hospital.

We have registered an accidental death report and are further investigating the matter," said Kishore Khainar, senior police inspector, Kasarvadavli police station.

Badwale who works as a liftman and releases water into the society stays with his elder brother Aaquib, two sisters, and mother in Mumbra. "On Tuesday, he went in a four-wheeler near the fountain hotel on Ghodbunder road to drop Rashid Khalil Shaikh and his family who were heading to Nallasopara. He took a motorcycle on which he was returning to Mumbra that's when the accident took place. We are not aware of how the accident took place but a police constable approached us at 5 pm on Tuesday and informed us about the accident. We took the body on at night from the Thane civil hospital and performed his last rite on Wednesday morning," said Aaquib Badwale, elder brother of Faisal who is the only earning member of the family.

"My grandfather used to stay with us and we performed his last rite on September 18. All our relatives from native came for the last rite. They returned on Monday and again came on Wednesday after hearing the news of my brother," added Aaquib. The Badwale family hails from Belgaum in Karnataka.

Sources from the Thane Municipal Corporation claims an engineer had visited the spot of the incident and didn't find any pothole on the road.

Sandeep Malvi, additional municipal commissioner, TMC said, "The road comes under the Public Work Department who takes care of it. Also, the road is under the jurisdiction of Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporation."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 09:38 PM IST