Maharashtra: 229 students at Washim school hostel test positive for COVID-19

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday witnessed a significant rise in COVID-19 cases, with more than 8,000 new infections coming to light in a single day after a gap of over four months, health officials said.

The state reported 8,807 cases on Wednesday, taking its total infection count to 21,21,119. It had reported 8,142 cases on October 21 last year, after which the numbers had declined.

With 80 deaths reported on Wednesday, the state's fatality count rose to 51,937, the government said.

Of the 80 deaths, 27 were reported over the past 48 hours, while 22 were from the last week. The remaining 31 were from the period before the previous week.

Since February 10, the graph of new cases has seen an upward trend. The state had recorded 6,112 infections on February 19, 6,281 on February 20 and 6,971 on February 21.

On February 22 and 23, the state had reported 5,210 and 6,218 cases.

Nashik, Pune, Akola, and Nagpur divisional circles reported over 1,000 new cases each during the day.

Aurangabad city in the Marathwada region reported 203 new cases, while in Yavatmal district and Akola Municipal Corporation, 179 and 150 fresh infections were recorded.

In the Akola circle—comprising Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana, and Washim districts, besides Akola—in Vidarbha, 1,679 new infections were reported.

The recovery rate in the state is 94.70 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.45 per cent, the health department said.

Currently, 2,95,578 people are in home quarantine and 2,446 in institutional quarantine in the state.

The number of active cases in the state increased to 59,358 on Wednesday from 53,409 a day earlier.

With 80,861 new tests on Wednesday, the number of samples tested so far increased to 1,59,41,773.

(With inputs from PTI)