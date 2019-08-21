Maharashtra: 2 killed, 1 injured in clash between two groups over old dispute

Akola: Two persons were killed and one was seriously injured in a clash between two groups over an old dispute in Akola district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police inspector Gajanan Shelke said.

The clash broke out after heated arguments between the two sides "over some old family dispute" in Nimbi village on Tuesday, he said. "Members of both the groups attacked each other with axes and other sharp weapons. Three of those injured were later rushed to different hospitals where two of them died," Shelke said.

The deceased were identified as Laxman Daberao (40) and Krishna Solanke (35). The injured person was undergoing treatment at a local hospital where his condition was reported to be serious, the official said.

The police later arrested five people and booked them under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and those pertaining to rioting and unlawful assembly.

Search was underway for another absconding accused, Shelke said. The two sides earlier also clashed in 2017 when one person was killed, he added.