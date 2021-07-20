Maharashtra: 2 held for vehicle theft in Latur, 19 motorcycles worth over Rs 11 lakh seized

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing vehicles and seized 19 motorcycles from their possession in Maharashtra's Latur city, an official said on Tuesday.
As part of a special campaign against increasing complaints of vehicle theft, the police, acting on a tip-off, caught the two accused on Monday, he said.
The official said during questioning, the accused told the police that they had stolen a number of motorcycles from Latur city and other places in the district.
The police seized 19 stolen motorcycles worth Rs 11,15,000 from their possession, he said.
