Maharashtra: 16-year-old boy in Nashik mistakenly administered wrong dose of vaccine

A 16-year-old boy in Nashik district was mistakenly administered a dose of Covishield vaccine, officials said on Thursday.

Children in the 15-18 age group will be given only Covaxin vaccine against coronavirus, the Union health ministry had said last month, while announcing the start of inoculation for teenagers. The boy, a resident of Patoda village in Yeola tehsil of the district, was given the wrong vaccine at the local health centre due to some confusion, local sources said. When his father learnt about the mix-up, he complained to the authorities. The doctor admitted it was a mistake, but added that the boy did not suffer any adverse effects and his condition was fine. He would be able to take another dose of the vaccine after two months, the official added.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 11:54 PM IST