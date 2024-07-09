 Maharashtra: 10 Key IPS Officers Transferred In Major Shake-Up By Home Department
Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Amitabh Gupta was shunted to non-significant special operations, replacing Pravin Salunkhe given charge of ADGP Railway Police. Also, Special Inspector General of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma has been made Joint Police Commissioner of Pune.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Mumbai: The state Home Department on Monday ordered transfers of 10 senior IPS officers.

About The Transfers

Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Amitabh Gupta was shunted to non-significant special operations, replacing Pravin Salunkhe given charge of ADGP Railway Police.  Also, Special Inspector General of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma has been made Joint Police Commissioner of Pune.

Similarly, Special Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Suhas Warke has been given the responsibility of the Women and Child Abuse Prevention Department.

The Home Department made Ashwati Dorje from Joint Commissioner of Police(Nagpur) to Special Inspector General of Police (Civil Rights Protection). Special Inspector General of Police officers Suhas Warke, Chering Dorje, and DK Patil Bhujbal were also transferred. 

The Additional Director General of Police Suresh Mekhala was transferred from Legal Metrology to Traffic, and Deepak Pandey from the Women and Child Abuse Prevention Department to Police Traffic Information Technology and Transport Department. ADGP Sunil Ramanand was also transferred to another department.

