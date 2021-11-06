Maharashtra: 10 dead in fire at Ahmednagar district hospital's ICU

At least ten patients died and several others injured when a massive fire ripped through the ICU of the Ahmednagar Civil Hospital here on Saturday, officials said.

Four fire-tenders were rushed to battle the blaze which was spreading to other adjoining wards with attempts underway to control the flames and shift the patients from the affected areas.

According to eyewitnesses, there were at least 20 patients undergoing treatment in the ICU and scores of relatives rushed to the hospital for details on their near and dear ones.

Senior police, district and fire brigade officials have reached the spot and are supervising the rescue and relief operations.

Maharashtra | A total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar District Hospital, said District Collector Rajendra Bhosale pic.twitter.com/zrUnAMKNMj — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2021

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 01:30 PM IST