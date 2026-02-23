Mahanagri Express Mishap: Passenger Seriously Injured After Falling Into Gap At Thane Railway Station

Thane: A distressing accident occurred at Thane Railway Station in the early hours of Monday, February 23, 2026, involving the 22177 Mahanagri Express.
At approximately 1:15 AM, a female passenger sustained serious injuries after falling into the gap between the train and the platform.
Emergency services and railway police responded immediately to the scene to provide medical assistance and transport the victim to a nearby hospital.
