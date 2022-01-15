Mahadev Govind Ranade Death Anniversary: Here's all you need to know about the ‘father of Indian economics’

16 January marks the death anniversary of Mahadev Govind Ranade. Popularly known as Justice Ranade, he was an Indian scholar, social reformer, judge and author.

Here's all you need to know about Ranade:

He was one of the founding members of the Indian National Congress party.

He was a well-known historian, but apart from that Ranade was also a judge. But these are just two of the disciplines in which he worked.

He was known as ‘father of Indian economics’.

Born on 18 January 1842 in Niphad, Maharashtra, Ranade was part of the first batch of then newly established Bombay University.

He was given the title of Rao Bahadur.

During his life, he helped to establish the Vaktruttvottejak Sabha, the Poona Sarvajanik Sabha, Maharashtra Granthottejak Sabha, and the Prarthana Samaj and edited a Bombay Anglo-Marathi daily paper, the Induprakash, founded on his ideology of social and religious reform.

Ranade died on 16 January 1901 in Pune.

