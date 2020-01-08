Maha Vikas Aghadi trounces BJP in five out of six Zilla Parishad polls including RSS bastion Nagpur

BJP has lost five of the six Zilla Parishad seats. Maha Vikas Aghadi is set to assume power in Nagpur, Nandurbar, Washim and Palghar while BJP has to satisfy over its hands-down victory in Dhule Zilla Parishad.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday received a major jolt after BJP suffered a humiliating defeat in the Nagpur Zilla Parishad where Congress became single largest party by winning 30 seats.

The faction-ridden BJP bagged 15, 10 by NCP in the 58 members Zilla Parishad. Nagpur, which is RSS headquarters, is now BJP Mukt. BJP lost badly even in Gadkari's home village. However, it is a big victory for Congress and NCP especially after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had assumed power on November 28.

Both Fadnavis and Gadkari had campaigned extensively attacking the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and Shiv Sena which broke its alliance.

This is BJP's first defeat after its tally had reduced to 29 from 44 in the Vidarbha region in the state assembly. BJP's decision to deny ticket to former minister Chandrashekhar Bavankule, who hails from the politically influential Teli community, cost the party badly in the Zilla Parishad poll.

Minister of dairy development and Congress leader Sunil Kedar told FPJ,'' BJP has been rejected by the people. Congress has emerged victorious in Nagpur Zilla Parishad.''On the other hand, NCP leader Ramesh Bang also said the party has won 10 seats and it will join hands with Congress to assume power in Nagpur Zilla Parishad.

In the tribal-dominated Nandurbar, BJP and Congress won 23 each but Congress is confident to assume power with the help of Shiv Sena which has bagged 7 seats and NCP 3 seats.

In another tribal inflicted Palghar district, of the 57 seats, Shiv Sena won 17, NCP 14, independents 12, Congress 1 and BJP 12. Maha Vikas Aghadi is set to form its rule.

In Akola, the Prakash Ambedkar led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi emerged as the single largest party with 23 seats, Shiv Sena 11, BJP 7, Congress 5 and NCP 3. The union minister and BJP leader Sanjay Dhote, who represents Akola Lok Sabha seat, campaigned extensively along with Fadnavis for the party's victory.

In Washim, of the 52 seats, NCP has won 10, Congress and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi 9 each, Shiv Sena and BJP 7 each and independents 10. Maha Vikas Aghadi is set to take the control of Washim Zilla Parishad.

However, BJP received a boost as the party won hands-down in Dhule Zilla Parishad by winning 39 of the total 56 seats. BJP defeated Congress and NCP there.Party spokesman Ram Kadam said of the total 332 seats in all six Zilla Parishad, BJP single-handedly won 102 seats, Congress 72, NCP 47 and Shiv Sena 43. '' BJP individually has won more seats. It is the only party which can take on three parties,'' he noted.