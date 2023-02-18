Maha Shivratri: Traffic movement slow from Bandra to South Mumbai as devotees gather at Babulnath Mandir

Representative Image | File Photo

Mumbai: On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, a large number of devotees have gathered large numbers at Babulnath Mandir in Girgaon Chowpatty.

Due to this, the movement of traffic from Bandstand in Bandra West to RTI Foods by Sir Ratan Tata Institute in Malabar Hill is slow, the Mumbai Traffic Police informed via Twitter.

The notification requested motorists to use alternate routes.

"Devotees have gathered in a large number at Babulnath. so the traffic from Bandstand to RTI and fro is slow, motorist are requested that they can use alternative roads also," the notification said.

