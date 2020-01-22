Maha: Scrapped notes of Rs 25.8 lakh face value seized, 3 held

Aurangabad: Three people were arrested on Tuesday and demonetised currency with a face value of Rs 25.80 lakh was seized from them in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, police said.

One of the accused tried to flee when cornered and was chased down by an assistant inspector, both suffering minor injuries after falling while running, a cop said.

"Shaikh Moin (35), Syed Azharuddin (37) and Shaikh Umar (37) arrived at Katkat Gate area here at around 7am to exchange scrapped notes with a face value of Rs 2 lakh for valid currency worth Rs 25,000. However, a team was already in wait there after being tipped off," said ACP Nagnath Kode.