Maha Polls: Bollywood A-listers vote, urge public to do so too

Mumbai: There were several stars lighting up the voting firmament on Monday, as they emerged to exercise their fundamental right by voting in the assembly election on Monday. The three Khans, Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Varun Dhawan were among others who cast their ballot. Afterwards, the stars took to social media to urge other citizens to vote. Aamir Khan said, "I voted keeping in mind what I thought were important issues. I urge everyone to come out and vote in large numbers. Every citizen of Maharashtra should come out to vote."

Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by wife Gauri while Aamir Khan came with wife Kiran Rao and Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Rishi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Padmini Kolhapure made their way to various polling stations in Mumbai to exercise their franchise. This exercise was followed by the posting of pictures showing off their inked fingers on social media.

Dixit Nene, the goodwill ambassador of the chief electoral office in Maharashtra, uploaded a selfie on Twitter and captioned it, "Have you voted?". In another post, tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and the former Miss World, Lara Dutta, were seen posing for the cameras after voting. Dutta later posted, "Mumbai come out and exercise your right to vote!!"

Similar exhortations were made by several movie and television stars, who uploaded their photographs with inked fingers on Instagram and Facebook, urging their fans and followers to exercise their right to vote.