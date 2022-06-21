Maha Political Crisis: Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh's wife files missing complaint of her husband in Balapur

Instagram

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MLA from Balapur Nitin Deshmukh's wife said her husband is missing. She has filed complaint of missing her husband in the local police station.

MLA Nitin Deshmukh is from Akola's Balapur Assembly constituency.

Shiv Sena govt to wobble?

The Shiv Sena, which heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government faces the danger of a split in the party as the senior leader and urban development Minister Eknath Shinde has been not reachable since last night.

In addition, several legislators, who are associated with Shinde, are also unable to be contacted. As per reports, the minister and legislators are in Surat and Shinde will address the press at 2 pm from there.

This development took place in the wake of at least 11 Sena legislators and their associate members have reportedly cross voted in the state council election held on Monday.

(This is a developing story...)