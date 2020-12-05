Maha: MVA, BJP leaders spew venom on Twitter post council bypoll results

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Council election results have led to a war of words between ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners and opposition on Twitter.

Transport Minister Anil Parab took a dig at BJP’s defeat in five council bypolls. ‘’The result of the Legislative Council has shown that a rickshaw has defeated bullet train. BJP should self-introspect.’’

However, BJP legislator and former CM Narayan Rane’s son Nitesh Rane targeted Shiv Sena for not winning a single seat though it was heading the MVA government. “Well we fell short. But the party with CM’s post failed to open its account….the death trap set by the alliance partners. See you in the field,” he said.

On the other hand, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, who is the state NCP chief travelled extensively for the MVA candidates, said, “If Devendra Fadnavis decides to re-contest Nagpur west constituency after resigning he will surely face a defeat. MVA is strong and stable.”

State BJP Chandrakant Patil challenged MVA to fight alone if the ruling partners had the courage. He taunted that the MVA partners have joined hands with a sole objective of defeating BJP. "I challenge the MVA. If you have the courage, fight alone," he said.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar snubbed Patil saying that instead of accepting BJP’s defeat with humility he wants to challenge the MVA. “The alliance will continue till it is blessed by Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray,’’ he noted.

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis in her tweet said, ‘’ This bad beginning surely leads to a good ending. But Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi in her reply to Fadnavis said, “Actually this bad ending for BJP has ensured a good beginning for the people of Maharashtra.’’

Further, NCP MP Supriya Sule said , ‘’People have shown their confidence, love and faith in Maha Vikash Aghadi & its government."

NCP spokesman and Minister of Minority Affairs Nawab Malik led a blistering attack on BJP saying that the party should stop predicting the fall of the MVA government time and again.

‘’ The council results have given a befitting reply to BJP. It was possible because of the work done by the government in one year and because of the support of the people,’’ he added.