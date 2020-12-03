Maha Legislature winter session to be two-day affair due to COVID-19 pandemic

In the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature has now been postponed to December 14 and 15 instead of earlier scheduled for December 7. The decision was taken on Thursday at the Business Advisory Committees of the state council and assembly.

Minister of Legislative Affairs Anil Parab said ‘’At the meeting of BACs it was decided to hold the winter session on December 14 and 15. The agenda includes a resolution to condole deaths of sitting and former members, tabling of supplementary demands and debate. The opposition had demanded two weeks session but because of the present coronavirus pandemic it was decided to hold for two days.’’

BACs last month had fixed the date of December 7 for the commencement of a winter session but had decided to meet to review the coronavirus pandemic crisis and decide it's time schedule. As reported by the Free Press Journal, the winter session in the last 60 years has been for the first time shifted to Mumbai from Nagpur due to COVID-19 crisis.

BJP opposed it saying the session should take place at least for 7 days. Leaders of opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar insisted that the government should hold a winter session at least for two weeks. Fadnavis criticised the state government saying that it was running away from debate on a number of issues including coronavirus pandemic, natural calamities, hardship faced by farmers, Maratha reservation and fear psychosis among other backward classes.

Darekar made a strong case for the tabling of Shakti Act being prepared on the lines of Disha Act of Andhra Pradesh to check crime and violence against women.