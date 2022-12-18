Maha-K'taka border row: 'Both CMs' talks with Union HM Amit Shah should be made public,' says Ajit Pawar

Photo: PTI

Nagpur: Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that Karnataka and Maharashtra CMs' talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the border issue should be made public.

"Karnataka and Maharashtra CMs' talks with Union HM Amit Shah should be made public. We'll support it if the state government brings proposals on the border issues," said Ajit Pawar.

Pawar demands to add border areas in Maharashtra

He further added that it had been an old demand to add border areas with Maharashtra.

"It's our old demand that Belagavi, Nipani, Karwar and other border areas should be joined with Maharashtra," said Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar.

A proposal soon to be passed says DCM Fadnavis

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that a proposal pertaining to the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row will be passed in the winter session of the state Assembly.

"We will pass a proposal pertaining to the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row in the winter session of the state Assembly. CM Eknath Shinde will table the proposal in the Assembly," said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, on December 14, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue.

After chairing a meeting regarding the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the two states will not make any claim against each other until the Supreme Court gives its verdict.

Shah said, "The meeting between Maharashtra and Karnataka on the border issue was held in a positive atmosphere today." "I had called Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy CM, Karnataka Chief Minister, Home Minister, and other senior leaders. Keeping a positive approach, Chief Ministers of both states agreed that a resolution should be reached in a constitutional manner," he said.

'No party shall claim the border areas until SC decides': Amit Shah

Shah said that no party will make any "claim" against the other until the Supreme Court gives a decision on the matter.

"Until the Supreme Court gives the decision in the matter, none of the two states will make any claim on each other. Three ministers from both sides will meet and discuss the issue. The ministers will also resolve other issues pending between the two states," he said.

He also urged the opposition parties of both states to not "politicise" the issue.

"I urge the opposition parties of both Maharashtra and Karnataka not to politicise this issue. We should wait for the outcome of the discussions of the committee formed to resolve this issue and the decision of the Supreme Court. I am confident that NCP, Congress, and the Uddhav Thackeray group will cooperate," he said.

After the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956, the Maharashtra government demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka. Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states.

Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking 260 villages, but it was turned down by Karnataka.

Now, both the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments have approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter, and the matter is still pending.