Maha govt withdraws August notification to implement contentious Farm Laws amid pressure from Congress, NCP

Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday withdrew its August notification to implement the Farm Laws under pressure from Congress.

The government was under pressure to stay the notification issued in August for the implementation of the three new agriculture ordinances in the state.

The farmers have been protesting - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Assurance and Farm Service Ordinance 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, of June 5, 2020 - all now laws.