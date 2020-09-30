Maha govt withdraws August notification to implement contentious Farm Laws amid pressure from Congress, NCP

Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday withdrew its August notification to implement the Farm Laws under pressure from Congress.
The government was under pressure to stay the notification issued in August for the implementation of the three new agriculture ordinances in the state.
The farmers have been protesting - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Assurance and Farm Service Ordinance 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, of June 5, 2020 - all now laws.
The pressure mounted on the government following statements by NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat against the implementation of the three farm laws in the state, on the plea that protection of farmers’ interest was their priority.
The government held a fresh hearing on the matter on Wednesday and granted the stay before the state cabinet meeting at 3 pm. Already, the Congress and the NCP have decided to launch statewide agitation, though the Shiv Sena has not yet made its stand public.
Minister of Cooperation and Marketing Balasaheb Patil told The Free Press Journal that the meeting was held on Wednesday and the notification on implementation of the Farm Laws was withdrawn.
Earlier, on August 10, in a two-page notification issued by the state director of marketing, Satish Soni, all agriculture produce and livestock market committees and district agriculture cooperatives had been asked to strictly implement the three ordinances.
