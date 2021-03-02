Maha govt undertook massive humanitarian programmes amidst pandemic and cyclone, says Governor BS Koshyari

Mumbai: Governor BS Koshyari, on Monday, at the joint sitting of the state legislature, said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government undertook massive humanitarian programmes as jobs and livelihood were affected because of medical emergency and several economic challenges.

“Under the National Food Security Act, wheat, rice and coarse grains were distributed to about 7 crore people at just Rs 1 to Rs 3 per kg. My government also provided food grains to about 40 lakh farmers from 14 suicide-prone districts at the cost of nearly Rs 750 crore. About 17,000 tons of rice and 762 tons of chana dal was distributed to 35 lakh stranded and migrant labourers and students without ration cards,” he said.

The governor said that the state government not only tackled the medical crisis, but also successfully handled multiple natural disasters. The Nisarg cyclone devastated certain areas of the coastal region of Konkan. Rs 609 crore as relief was paid to those affected by this cyclone at enhanced rates. Rs 179 crore was distributed for flood relief in Nagpur. In addition, heavy rainfall and floods from June to October, 2020, caused widespread damage to life, cattle, agricultural crops, houses and public properties.

“A package of Rs 10,000 crore for the damages caused due to this calamity has been announced. Rs 5,500 crore was earmarked to farmers for crop damages,” he said.