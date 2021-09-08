Maha Govt to rope in NASSCOM & other IT organizations to create district-wise database

Mumbai: Minister of State for Information Technology and Home Satej Patil has approached NASSCOM, Software Export Association Pune (SEAP) and other organisations to provide necessary assistance in creating district-wise database for the better formation of government policies.

Patil said that the government is planning to start well-equipped nodal centres and the ideas for their better implementation are

welcome.

"We are trying our best to promote IT in Tier 2 and 3 cities. I appeal to @nasscom & @The SEAP to help us in creating district-wise databases so that we can prepare better policies," the minister tweeted.

The minister said that the government was open to the suggestions supporting their idea of developing smaller cities and towns ideal for the IT sector.

“We are also planning to start Govt-run well-equipped nodal centres where IT employees can come and work for their respective companies. All ideas are welcome in this regard,” said Patil.

The Minister had recently announced that the Maharashtra government was chalking out an IT policy to focus the development of tier 2 and 3 cities to attract IT companies.

Patil in a virtual conference had said recently, “Mumbai and Pune have been leading in the IT sector and have been saturated due to migration to these cities. We now want to take this progress to cities like Nagpur, Satara, Amaravati, Latur, Nanded and others by giving incentives to the industries. The industries will be incentivised with various facilities through a separate IT policy. We have come out with an RFP model to facilitate the sector with a simplified procurement process.”

