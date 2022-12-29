Maha Govt to form EAC headed by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan to advise the state to achieve $1 trillion economy by 2027: CM Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI

Nagpur: The Shinde Fadnavis government will set up an Economic Advisory Committee headed by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrashekharan to advise the state to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2027 from the present level of $420 billion. The committee is expected to be on the lines of the DMK led government in Tamil Nadu.

The committee will comprise experts from various sectors including industry, agriculture, education and other social sectors, announced the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the state assembly in his reply to the debate on boosting the development of underdeveloped Vidarbha and Marathwada regions.

The EAC will be in addition to the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation MITRA which was recently formed on the lines of NITI Aayog in the state.

Shinde’s announcement is important especially when despite COVID 19 pandemic, the state’s economy grew at a record 12% in 2021-22 against minus 8% in 2020-21. The state accounts for 15% of India's gross domestic product (GDP). The share of agriculture, service sector and industry sector in the gross income of the state for the year 2020-21 is 13.2%, 60% and 26.8% respectively.

New Committee for removing backlog

Shinde also announced that the government will form a new committee for the removal of development backlog in Vidarbha, Marathwada, rest of Maharashtra and Konkan even though the government had established a number of committees in the past and implemented their recommendations to remove the development backlog. Further, he declared that the Statutory Development Boards for Vidarbha, Marathwada and Rest of Maharashtra which will be revived and the state government has already sent its proposal to the Centre for its approval.

CM said the government will also soon release a new textile policy for the period 2023-25 in order to further consolidate the ecosystem in Vidarbha and promote farm to fashion industries. The government will also release mining and power policies to boost industries in the Vidarbha region.

Shinde said that the Nagpur Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg will be a game changer as it will directly connect 10 districts and indirectly 14 districts. Further, the government will develop Nagpur Goa Expressway while the Samruddhi Mahamarg will be extended up to Gadchiroli and Gondia.

Moreover, the CM said that the Aurangabad-Nagpur tourism circuit will be developed.

Stating that the overall development of Maharashtra cannot be completed without the development of Vidarbha. Shinde announced a bonus of Rs 15,000 per hectare to paddy farmers and also a substantial financial provision for various sectors including agriculture , water resources , industry , textile industry and tourism. He said that the government will release a new mining policy.

No stone will be left unturned for development of Vidarbha & Marathwada: Devendra Fadnavis

The Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that ‘’No stone will be left unturned for development of Vidarbha & Marathwada. Our Govt is determined for all round development.’’ He said that Rs 15,625 crore will be spent for electricity generation and for strengthening the distribution infrastructure the government will spend Rs 9842 crore. He said that the Centre has approved the state government’s Rs 39,000 crore proposal under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. ‘’All efforts are being made on priority basis by this State Government to make electricity available to farmers in daytime too,’’ he noted.

‘’We did a very good job of irrigation in Vidarbha and Marathwada.Baliraja Jalsanjeevani Yojana, the central government provided major assistance, and the state got the most projects. The Centre has provided huge funds,’’ he said. He added that many companies related to agriculture will be established and for this Rs 3000 crore will be provided with a time bound programme for next 3 years.

‘’We are now undertaking the Penganga-Wainganga river linking project. Water will reach even Buldhana district. This project will be worth Rs 82,000 crore. The government will issue permission in the next 3 months and tender in 6 months,’’ said Fadnavis.