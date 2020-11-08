Maha govt to distribute 1 kg sugar at Rs 20 this Diwali

Amid the raging coronavirus pandemic, there is good news for 7 crore beneficiaries of the public distribution system in Maharashtra.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to distribute 1 kg sugar at a subsidized rate Rs 20 per kg, as against the market rate of Rs 40 per kg, to these beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act.

The distribution will gather momentum from Monday onwards. Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal told The Free Press Journal, ‘’ The government has taken a decision with Diwali in mind. There are 1.60 crore green ration card holders covering 7 crore beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Scheme and the Priority Household People. The state government’s outgo will be Rs 23 crore.’’

He said the department has been working 24x7 to complete the necessary formalities, including the procurement, supply and transportation, so that all these beneficiaries can get sugar before Diwali.

Further, Bhujbal said the government is contemplating distributing the subsidised sugar to saffron card holders as well, which will cover more than 3 crore beneficiaries in the state. For this, the government will need an additional Rs 23 crore.

