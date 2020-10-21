Maha govt strips off powers from CBI to probe cases in state; agency will now need 'consent' to investigate

Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, on Wednesday, has withdrawn the consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe cases in the state, reported Hindustan Times.

In simpler words, CBI will now need the state government's permission to carry out any investigation in cases relating to the state.

Now, it is imperative to note that Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal - all non-BJP ruled states have withdrawn the consent to allow CBI to investigate cases in the state.

According to a Hindustan Times report, officials have said that the move will not have any impact on the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case as the case is being probed as per the orders of the Supreme Court.