Maha govt impasse: Three times when Sharad Pawar's statement shocked us

Here are three instances when Sharad Pawar shocked everyone by his comments on Maharashtra impasse:

1. After a meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on November 18 queered the pitch for the Shiv Sena in formation of a new government in Maharashtra, saying this issue was not discussed and remained non-committal in forging an alliance with its political rival. "We have to sort out some more issues, we have not discussed forming an alliance with any party yet," Sharad Pawar told reporters, giving the impression that a Sena-NCP-Congress alliance may not be a done deal yet.

2. On the same day, after landing in Delhi on Monday, Sharad Pawar said, speaking to media in Parliament, Pawar bowled a googly. Pawar said, "The BJP-Shiv Sena fought together, we (NCP) and Congress fought together in the elections. They have to choose their path and we will do our politics."

3. On October 26, Pawar had categorically rejected the possibility of an alliance with the Shiv Sena, leaving it open-ended for a tie-up with the BJP though. Pawar had said, "This [alliance with the Shiv Sena] was not an option before us. People have asked us to sit in the Opposition." But only a couple of days later, reports emerged that he was in "serious" negotiation with the Shiv Sena over government formation and was acting as a facilitator in talks between Uddhav Thackeray and Sonia Gandhi.

Pawar's remarks have confused many, but seems like Sanjay Raut has a better answer on this "Sharad Pawar ko samjhne mein kai janam lagenge [It will take ages to have a full measure of Sharad Pawar's politics]."