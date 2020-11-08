Maha govt earmarks 43.76 hectare for metro car depot in Kanjurmarg

Amid raging controversy over the ownership of Kanjurmarg land, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state has issued a four-page notification to earmark 43.76 hectare of land for Metro car depot, casting yard and other Metro uses by accepting the request made by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the same. The land has been included in the commercial zone. The government has handed over the land free of cost to MMRDA.

In view of these modifications, the government said necessary changes are required to be made in the development plan road pattern for proper connectivity in the nearby area. The government thereby proposed amendment to the Mumbai Development Plan 2034 and has sought suggestions and objections from various stakeholders.

The government’s move comes days after the Centre has sent a letter to Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar asking him to direct MMRDA to stop the soil testing works already started for the proposed Metro car shed on the Kanjurmarg land. As reported by Free Press Journal, the state government has not asked MMRDA to stop the work and reiterated that the land was owned by it.

Further, the state government has cited the ownership issue is related to title dispute and the Centre can approach the competent authority including the court for final decision. Similarly, Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray has clarified that the land belongs to the state government and work will continue for the development of car shed for Metro 3 and 6.

‘’As per the Development Plan, the land bearing CTS no 657 (part) and CTS no 853 (part) of village Kanjur, Mumbai is reserved for various public purposes such as garden/park, affordable housing, rehabilitation and resettlement, housing shelter, police station, police staff quarters, municipal schools, electricity transmission and distribution facility and development plan roads,’’ said the notification.

However, considering the request of MMRDA and report on the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, the government is satisfied that in the public interest it is expedient to change reservations, land use in respect of the portion of the land and development plan road.

‘’Government hereby publishes a notice inviting objections and suggestions from any person with respect to proposed modification within a period of one month,’’ said the notification.

The government further reiterated that 43.76 hectare to be reserved for metro car depot, casting yard and other metro uses.