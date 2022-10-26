Maha Govt committed for an all round development & maintain state’s status as growth engine of the country, CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, in a virtual address to the citizens, said that the Shiv Sena-BJP government is working hard for the all-round development of r farmers, labourers, deprived and exploited people and is making united efforts. ‘’This is our government in everyone's mind.

Development work is going on in all areas and fronts. Almost all sectors, such as agriculture, irrigation, infrastructure, industry, tourism, health and education, have gained momentum. The emphasis is on

"On reflecting the hopes and aspirations of the common people in development works, plans, and projects," Shinde said in his 10-minute Diwali message to the people.

Everyone has started looking towards Maharashtra

‘’There has been churn in the economy. There has been an increase in confidence among the people, and the situation is changing. Everyone has started looking towards Maharashtra with hope and faith. We are seeing positive changes as there has been revival in almost all sectors,’’ said Shinde.

‘'We weathered the natural disasters and started implementation of some good schemes. We are satisfied that they are successful,’’ he added.

‘’Maharashtra is a leader in foreign investment and trade—industry and infrastructure development. It is our wish that he will continue to be the growth engine of the country. We are all united for this,’’ said the Chief Minister.

He went on to say that on the occasion of the 75th year of independence, a free state transportation bus travel scheme for senior citizens over the age of 75 was launched, and that more than one crore senior citizens have benefited from it in just 52 days. For Diwali, 'Anandacha Shidha' was given to the ration card holders for just Rs 100, and it is benefiting 7 crore people.

Double compensation of relief to the victims of heavy rain

"We have also decided to provide double compensation of relief to the victims of heavy rains and floods, in which nearly 30 lakh farmers have been given relief of Rs 4,000 crore,’’ said the Chief Minister.

Shinde said a whopping Rs 755 crore has also been given to farmers even though they did not meet the criteria for compensation. ‘’A historic decision has been taken to waive loans worth Rs 950 crore of about 35,000 farmers who have taken loans from the Land Development Bank.

‘’The government announced an incentive of Rs 50,000 to the farmers who repay the short-term crop loans regularly. The government has already deposited Rs 2500 crore in the accounts of about seven lakh farmers,’’ he noted.

Process of filling 20,000 police vacancies has started

The government has started police recruitment. The process of filling the posts of 20,000 police constables has started. "At the same time, the process of early recruitment of 75,000 posts in various departments has also been launched. The prices of police houses have been brought down from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 15 lakhs,’’ said Shinde. He further stated that the government has decided to double the funds for health while establishing a medical college in each district.

‘’The government will launch 700 Balasaheb Thackeray clinics known as ‘’Aapla Davakhana’’ across the state, and 4 crore women are being screened under a special campaign. It has been decided to give Rs 2 crore to each district for transport and medical expenses, "said the Chief Minister.

Shinde announced that phase 1 of the Hinduhruday Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi MahaMarg will be commissioned soon. A new "economic corridor" is being developed from Vidarbha-Marathwada-West Maharashtra to Goa on the lines of the Samruddhi MahaMarg.

State approves MMRDA to raise a loan of Rs 60,000 crore

‘’The state government has given its approval to MMRDA to raise a loan of Rs 60,000 crore to accelerate the project development in Mumbai. The work of Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune Metro is going on fast. The development of the 337 km metro network in Mumbai is in progress and it will relieve traffic jams by providing a great relief to commuters,’’ he opined.

Shinde said the government is giving special attention to reducing traffic congestion in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. The development of essential infrastructure has been sped up. Development work is going on in all areas and fronts. No work has been stopped. Many jobs were given permission immediately after checking the financial matters.

The state government has established MITRA on the lines of NITI Aayog so that the development of the state will be faster, claimed the CM.

Shinde stated that the people support the government and expressed hope that this support would last forever. ‘’The relationship will become stronger,’’ he said.