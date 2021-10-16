Maha Govt announces special monthly allowance for students of minority communities

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has announced a special monthly allowance for students of minority communities staying in minority development's hostels in the state for studies. Minority Affair Minister Nawab Malik on Friday said monthly allowance of Rs 3,500 will be given to students living in A, B and C class municipal and divisional city hostels while Rs 3,000 to students living in district and taluka level hostels. The money will be deposited directly in the bank accounts of the students. A government resolution in this regard has been issued recently and this decision will be implemented from the current academic year 2021-22.

Malik said that government hostel scheme is being implemented in all the districts of the state for the boys and girls of minority Muslim, Jain, Buddhist, Christian, Sikh, Jewish and Parsi communities pursuing higher education. ''This has made it easier for students to live in cities with major educational centers in the state. Many students are unable to afford meals and other expenses due to poor family financial position and they are being deprived of higher education. In order to ensure that the education of such students does not stop and they are encouraged to pursue higher education, the monthly allowance for their meals will now be deposited directly in their bank account,'' he noted.

For the benefit of this scheme, the annual income of the student's family must be within Rs 8 lakh. They must have an account in a nationalised bank and the student's Aadhaar number must be attached to that bank account. The attendance of the student in the educational institution, college must be satisfactory. The benefit of this scheme can be availed till the duration of the course.

Malik said the monthly allowance will be distributed directly to the student's bank account through the District Collector and the list will be sent to the concerned College Principals. He appealed to the boys and girls from the minority communities to take advantage of this scheme. He called upon the students to visit the website of the Minority Affair Department website at https://mdd.maharashtra.gov.in.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 12:45 AM IST