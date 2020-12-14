Maha govt allocates Rs 22 crore for development of sub-zero cold storage facilities for COVID-19 vaccine

On the first day of the winter session of the legislature on Monday, the Maharashtra government earmarked Rs 22 crore for the development of sub-zero cold storage facilities for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Last week, the coordination committee for the Covid-19 vaccine had said there was one cold storage facility at the state level, nine at the divisional level, 34 at the district level and 27 at the municipal corporation level.

The committee had also said that around 2.6 lakh government employees in the healthcare sector, including doctors and nurses, would get the coronavirus vaccine in the first round of inoculation in Maharashtra.