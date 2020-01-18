Maha government launches Umed project at BKC

Mumbai: Maharashtra Government's Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department launched its Umed - Maharashtra Rural Livelihood Project at MMRDA ground of Bandra Kurla Complex.

Central Cabinet Minister Sadhvi Jyoti, State Minister of Rural Development Hasan Mushrif and Revenue Minister Abdul Sattar welcomed Governer Bhagat Singh Koshyari at this event.

Mahalaxmi Saras is an annual exhibition of the Government of Maharashtra to provide a marketing platform to rural entrepreneurs and artisan. Mahalaxmi Saras is an cum-sale of handicrafts, handlooms and food products.

This was the 17th year of the exhibition. Many states from all over the nation participate in this event, like Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat etc. There are 511 stalls in this exhibition.

Revenue Minister Abdul Sattar said, "Women should stand equal with men in every field. Now, they should not limit themselves by doing only households chores."

Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif said, "Women used to fear going for a panchayat meeting, but now, in thelast 8-10 years, they've educated themselves and now go hand in hand with their husbands."

Central Cabinet Minister Sadhvi Jyoti said, "Women should recognise their inner potential and go ahead in every aspect of life."