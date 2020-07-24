Maharashtra govt gives nod to extend AGM date of housing, co-op society

In a much needed relief to over 2 lakh co-operative bodies including housing societies, the Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday gave approval to extend time for holding annual general body meeting and finalizing audit report. The nod was given in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. This was necessitated as the annual general meeting of a cooperative body will not be possible by September 30, 2020. The government has extended the time up to March 31, 2021.

The cooperative bodies including sugar factories, spinning mills and housing societies will not be able to conduct audit and submit reports by July 31, 2020 because of Covid 19 crisis. The cabinet has extended the time to December 31, 2020.

Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil told Free Press Journal, ''The cabinet has approved amendments to the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960 to extend the duration of the annual general meeting and audit because of coronavirus pandemic.''

Further, housing societies with less than 250 members with expiry of five year tenure of their general body cannot hold elections due to the present Covid 19 crisis and therefore the cabinet has given its nod for allowing the present body to function till the new body comes into existence. The Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association Chairman Ramesh Prabhu said the amendment was necessary to avoid any legal complications.