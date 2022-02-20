Maha: Former DGP Sanjay Pandey sends proposal to govt for abolishment of few senior posts in department

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjay Pandey who was acting Director General of Police (DGP) of the Maharashtra Police force before having given the charge of DGP to IPS officer Rajnish Seth, had sent several important proposals to the state government for their sanction.

Some of the proposals included abolishing some senior posts such as DG Civil Defense and DG Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC).

"Some of the decisions taken by DGP Pandey which are under the pipelines and one of them is making the training department headed by a DG rank officer and DG Civil Defense post to be abolished. State CID Crime to have a DG rank officer and DG of MSSC to be abolished. Also soon, state EOW would be merged with CID crime. Proposals have been sent to abolish ADG Protection of Civil Rights and ADG Special Ops and two new posts of ADG West and ADG East would be created soon," said a police officer.

Pandey, during his tenure as acting DGP, had brought some important changes in the police machinery. "Measures were taken to ensure constables are promoted to the rank of sub-inspectors till the time they retire and remove the post of assistant inspectors of police and provide promotions after 10, 20 and 30 years. One step promotion for policemen serving in the sports quota, 13-month salary to police personnel, 1.5 times salary for policemen posted in headquarters in Gadchiroli. More than 5,700 persons were recruited in the police force," the officer said.

"When I joined as DGP, the situation in our police department was not very good. I tried to stabilize the same and kept working along with you all this long. I worked as per your suggestions to improve the working conditions of our policemen," Pandey told the police force in a message on his last day as acting DGP on Friday.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 06:30 AM IST