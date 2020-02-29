Maha Corporator Shripad Chhindam loses membership over Chhatrapati Shivaji insult

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has disqualified former Deputy Mayor of Ahmednagar Shripad Chhindam as corporator for insulting Shivaji Maharaj, a senior minister said here on Friday. Notably the resolution to cancel the membership of Chhindam was passed by the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation(AMC) in February 2018.

However, the BJP ruled state government delayed the matter by arranging a series of hearings but not taking any decision, alleged the minister.

Chhindam had kicked up a controversy with an objectionable statement about Shivaji Maharaj in February 2018 when he was in BJP and the Deputy Mayor of AMC. An audio clip of his statement had gone viral. Subsequently the BJP also sacked him. He was later elected again to the civic body as an independent.

"Shivaji Maharaj is considered a deity in Maharashtra. The government works as per the Maharaj's ideals. Chhindam had insulted Shivaji Maharaj. Hence he was disqualified," explained Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde.

"Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation had passed resolution seeking his disqualification. The resolution came to me for decision. Anyone who insults Shivaji Maharaj has no right to remain a public representative," the senior Shiv Sena leader told reporters.

Earlier, on the issue the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation held a special general body meeting on February 26, 2018 and passed the resolution to cancel his membership of AMC. This resolution was submitted for approval in March 9, 2018.

He was given chance to keep his stand before the Urban Development Department of the state government. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held charge of the Urban Development department. The Urban Development Minister of State held three hearings on this issue on October 17, 2018, August 5, 2019 and August 22, 2019.

However, no decision was taken on the issue. The opposition cried hoarse that government is handling him with kid gloves as he was a BJP leader.

After the MVA and Shiv Sena came to power Urban Development department, minister Eknath Shinde fixed hearing on this issue on February 27 and Chhindam was asked to remain present.

However, he chose to remain absent and conveyed that the stand earlier stated by him should be considered. Taking into the resolution of AMC, reports of Commissioner into consideration, Shinde accepted resolution of AMC and ordered cancellation of Chhindam's membership.