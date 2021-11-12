Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray undergoes neck surgery at Mumbai hospital

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray underwent neck surgery at a hospital in Mumbai on Friday.

CM Uddhav Thackeray -- who underwent a successful surgery at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on Friday morning -- is stable and convalescing well.

He was operated upon by a team of medicos, including heart specialist Dr. Ajit Desai and spine surgeon Dr. Shekhar Bhojraj.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he was getting admitted to a hospital for the treatment of neck pain on the doctors' advise.

He and his government have been working relentlessly battling the COVID-19 pandemic for the last about two years, Thackeray said in a statement.

"The neck pain was ignored during this period. Obviously, it took its toll. For proper treatment, doctors have advised hospitalization for two-three days. So I am getting hospitalized today," he said.

He hoped he would recover quickly, the Chief Minister added.

On Monday, Thackeray had participated virtually in an event -- which Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended -- wearing a cervical collar.

In his statement, CM Uddhav Thackeray also said that even as Maharashtra has administered 10 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines, it is necessary for every eligible individual to take two shots of the vaccine.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:21 AM IST