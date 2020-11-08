Maha CM Uddhav performs e-Bhoomi Pujan of Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial in Bhayandar

The state government will pump funds amounting to Rs.38 crore towards the construction of the world-class memorial which has been on hold for over past six years. Designed to showcase the momentous era of the life and times of the iconic leader with a blend of modern age technology, the majestic structure will come on a vast 1.80 lakh square feet plot which is tagged with a reservation of social forestation in the Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (east).

Apart from amphitheaters, museum, e-library, music center, study rooms, multi-purpose halls, conference room, cafeteria, the memorial will house special galleries which will not only display articles and books associated with the life of the Shiv Sena supremo but will also exhibit a collection of his select political/ social cartoons, rare photographs, editorials and digitized versions of famous speeches in different languages, using multimedia audio technology.

“The memorial would be developed within 2 years in a manner befitting the memory of our deity-Balasaheb who was a true guardian of the common man.” said Sena legislator-Pratap Sarnaik.

Guardian minister- Eknath Shinde, MP-Rajan Vichare, Sena MLA- Geeta Jain, MBMC Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale, deputy Mayor- Hasmukh Gehlot, municipal commissioner Dr. Vijay Rathod and House Leader- Prashant Dalvi amongst others were present in the e-ceremony.

While the replica of Raigad Fort will serve as an entrance to bring back Shivaji Maharaj’s era to those visiting the memorial, a series of eco-friendly initiatives including solar-powered energy systems, turbo-ventilators, mini garbage recycling unit and rain water harvesting have been planned on the land which will be used for minimal construction work and the remaining portion will pave way for landscape gardens and greenery.

Other inaugurations draw BJP ire

Apart from the e-bhoomi-poojan, the CM also digitally inaugurated projects including- the jumbo Covid-19 facility in Bhayandar (East) and a molecular RT-PCR (Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction) lab in Kashimira.

A formal announcement was also made in context to dedicate MMRDA funds to the civic body for the completion of the much delayed Basic Services to Urban Poor project. However, Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale registered her protest for the jumbo facility and the much-hyped BSUP funding.

“The MBMC has already closed two covid care facilities due to reduction in cases, so wasting crores on a temporary jumbo facility is meaningless. The funds for BSUP is not a grant but a loan from the government. Is it right to brag about a loan for a project which has already been inaugurated, years ago.” questioned Hasnale.

Sarnaik reacted by stating that BJP had stooped too low and as usual was engaged in playing dirty politics.