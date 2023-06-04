Maha CM Eknath Shinde to launch cluster development scheme in Thane on Monday

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

The launch of the much-talked cluster development scheme will be held on Monday, June 5 in the presence of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said that this would be one of the biggest projects in the continent, and it is an ambitious project of CM Eknath Shinde.

The implementation of this plan, which has been on paper for many years, will finally fulfill the dream of the people in Thane who are staying in dilapidated and unauthorised buildings for a long time.The CM and the deputy CM on Monday will inaugurate the Kisan Nagar cluster, which is the home turf of CM Shinde. CIDCO will execute the project said an official from TMC.

Cluster development scheme will change lives

A cluster redevelopment office has also been constructed at Kashish Park near Teen Hath Naka to manage the operations of the cluster development scheme.

The officials from TMC said, "The integrated redevelopment project will be done on the lines of townships. The occupants will get a 323 Sq ft ownership house. Earlier CM said that the government is committed to rapid development of industrial corridors across the state even as the central committee on the National Industrial Corridor praised the infrastructure development work being carried out in Maharashtra at a review meeting last week."

Redevelopment of dilapidated buildings

TMC officials said, "A cluster scheme will be implemented for the redevelopment of dilapidated dangerous unauthorised and official buildings in Thane city with well-planned and complete civic infrastructure. A total of 45 urban regeneration schemes have been prepared with a total area of 1500 hectares. A regulation was prepared from the concept of CM Shinde for the collective redevelopment of unauthorized and official dangerous buildings. The redeveloped township plan includes well-equipped health, educational, sports, recreational, parking, mandi and civic facilities."