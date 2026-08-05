MADC Drafts Plan For A 100-Key Five-Star Hotel At Shirdi International Airport; Floats Tender To Invite Bids To Boost Hospitality Infrastructure For Pilgrim Hub | AI

The Maharashtra Airport Development Company Ltd (MADC) has drafted a plan for the development of a 100-key luxury hotel near Shirdi International Airport to expand passenger amenities and capitalise on surging pilgrim traffic. It has floated a tender to lease a 3.7 acre plot adjacent to the airport for developing the hotel and has laid a strict requirement of operationalising the hotel within four years.

Project Aims to Cater to Rising Pilgrim and Tourist Footfall

The project, located outside the primary airport area in a designated mixed-use zone (Plot Nos. 3 & 4), aims to address the growing demand for upscale lodging driven by the temple town's high influx of visitors - currently estimated at 1 lakh daily floating visitors, rising up to 1.5 lakh during weekends and festivals. MADC has floated the tender to lease out around 14,973 sq.m. area on plot no. 3 and 4 adjacent to the airport with an aim of bringing a five-star category hotel in the region.

According to the official tender document issued by MADC, the project aims to build a five-star hotel featuring a minimum of 100 rooms, alongside a business center or convention facility. It also added optional components like service apartments, a yoga or meditation center and a gymnasium as desirable along with any other facilities which can make the project attractive and viable.

49-Year Lease Offered With Financial and FSI Conditions

The land will be offered on a 49-year lease with a minimum base price set at Rs 3,000 per sq.m. for the one-time lease premium and a permissible basic floor space index (FSI) of 1.5. While every bidder will have to deposit an earnest money deposit of Rs 50 lakh, the selected developer will have to furnish a performance security of Rs 1 crore in the form of a bank guarantee prior to signing the lease agreement and pay the lease premium in two equal installments within 45 and 90 days of receiving the letter of acceptance.

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MADC has stipulated strict operational timelines for the prospective developer. The successful bidder will be required to complete at least 50% of the permissible FSI and make the hotel fully operational within four years of receiving the occupancy certificate from the Town Planning Officer. The tender stated that an MADC representative will sit as an observer or a nominee director on the board of the special purpose vehicle created for the project and the hotel operator will have to extend a 50% discount on room tariffs and allied hospitality services to MADC employees throughout the tenure of the lease.

To qualify, participating sole entities or lead consortium members will have to demonstrate strong industry credentials, including technical capacity in developing and operating an operational star-category hotel with a minimum of 150 keys and a minimum average annual turnover of Rs 200 crore over the last three financial years.

Operational since October 2017, Shirdi International Airport at Kakadi village has expanded rapidly, commencing night landing operations in March 2024. Currently offering direct domestic links to key metros including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the airport is slated for further expansion to handle round-the-clock instrument flight rules (IFR) operations and eventual international services.

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