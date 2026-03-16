LPG Crisis Hits Restaurants & Small Industries In Maharashtra, Supriya Sule Questions Government Silence |

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule has raised serious concerns over an alleged shortage of LPG cylinders across Maharashtra and other parts of the country. She questioned why both the central and state governments have not openly acknowledged the issue, saying the situation is affecting businesses, households and small industries.

Speaking to the media after a recent visit to Pune and surrounding regions, Sule said the shortage has disrupted daily operations for many establishments that depend on commercial gas cylinders.

Businesses And Small Industries Hit Hard

According to Sule, several industries and small businesses in Pune district are already feeling the impact. She cited the example of units in the Dhaari area that manufacture polyas and supply them to companies in Hinjewadi. Nearly half of their operations have reportedly slowed down due to limited gas supply.

Similar challenges are being faced in Baramati, where small enterprises and eateries depend heavily on commercial cylinders. Many restaurant owners and small business operators have reported shutting down temporarily because of the shortage.

In towns such as Daund and Indapur, Sule said industries have reduced their workforce significantly as operations slowed due to fuel constraints.

Impact On Households And Informal Businesses

The shortage is also affecting households and individuals who run small home based food businesses. Sule said many residents are struggling to obtain cylinders and have been forced to wait in long queues.

She added that the issue is not limited to a single district and has been reported in several cities including Baramati, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik and Mumbai.

According to her, the ongoing shortage has created confusion among citizens, as reports on the ground appear to contradict official statements about supply levels.

Call For Transparency And Joint Action

Sule said the issue should not be viewed through a political lens and called for collective action to address the problem. She urged the central government to convene an all party meeting so that leaders across political lines can understand the situation and work towards a solution.

She also questioned why authorities have not yet presented a clear action plan if supply constraints exist.

The MP emphasised that transparency is essential at a time when households, small businesses and workers across Maharashtra are facing uncertainty due to disruptions in LPG supply.

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