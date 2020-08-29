Low key celebrations lead to dip in noise levels in Thane

The Ganesh festival which is preceded with huge celebrations and sounds of traditional dhol-tasha every year. However, following the government directions this year, the festival witnessed low key celebrations. There were smaller idols of Ganesha, without the traditional long musical processions across the city. All these helped the city to record a dip in the level of noise pollution this year. The city has recorded 60-75 decibels of noise level this year, whereas every year the noise level is marked upto 90 to 95 decibels.

Thane's citizen activist, Dr. Mahesh Bedekar, who recorded the noise level said, "Every year the noise level reaches upto 90 to 95 decibels, or even above 95 decibels sometimes; due to the use of DJ, Banjo and Dhol-tasha, during the 10 days of Ganesh festival. However, this year in most of the areas in Thane, the noise level has not extended above 70-75 decibels, as the people chose low key celebrations following the restrictions amid pandemic."

However, the Bara-Bangla area in Thane witnessed slight increase in noise levels compared to other areas in Thane.

"Though, most of the areas in Thane experienced low level of noise, but the Bara-Bangla area in Thane which is one of the silence zones, has recorded 90 decibels of noise level on Thursday, during Gauri-Ganpati immersions," added Bedekar.

According to the locals, the noise of fire crackers had also experienced in Bara-Bangla area of Thane.

"Due to pandemic, more than 200 Sarvajanik Ganesh mandals in Thane had decided to skip the installation of idols. Whereas even the household Ganpatis saw less number of installations compare to last year, which has led to less noise pollution in Thane," said senior official from TMC.

Following the restrictions, many people in Thane chose to reduce the days of household Ganpatis. While many preferred to follow the immersion process in their housing societies or at their homes, to avoid the crowd at Ganesh ghats in Thane.