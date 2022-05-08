'Lord Ram doesn't bless those with 'fake' emotions' Sanjay Raut slams Raj Thackeray's over upcoming Ayodhya visit

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit out at MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his upcoming visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, saying that Lord Ram "does not bless those coming to him with "fake" emotions and for political reasons".

Thackeray, who recently raked up a controversy after giving a call for removal of loudspeakers on mosques, had announced last month that he would visit Ayodhya on June 5 to seek blessings of Lord Ram.

Notably, Maharashtra Tourism Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had also earlier said that he would visit Ayodhya.

Raut told reporters here on Sunday that Aaditya Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya is being planned around June 10. The minister will be accompanied by Shiv Sainiks from Maharashtra and all over the country, he said.

"This is not political, but a matter of faith for us. Aaditya Thackeray has been invited by different sections of society to highlight the true essence of Hindutva," the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said.

"Lord Ram doesn't bless those going to him with fake emotions and for political reasons, and such people are bound to face opposition," Raut said.

Notably, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has opposed Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya and warned that the latter will not be allowed to enter the city till he tenders a public apology for humiliating north Indians.

Singh recently also requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not to meet Raj Thackeray till he apologises to the North Indians.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 05:20 PM IST