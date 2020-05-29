Look at other states before pointing a finger at us, CM attacks opposition

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray turned combative against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that CM is not like a Bollywood hero who should be always visible; his work should speak through his actions. He asked BJP to look at other states instead of targeting the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on how it handled the COVID-19 pandemic. He clearly said the government is not confused, but trading cautiously to fight the war against the virus to avoid its revival.

In a web interaction, Thackeray, who was elected unopposed to the Maharashtra Legislative Council last week, attacked former CM Devendra Fadnavis for stepping up criticism against the state government. “It is so ironic that such experienced leaders, who held this position before, are firing salvo against the government and cornering me. Although I may not have administrative experience, I am confident about tackling the COVID-19 crisis and running the government. I am not at all confused,’’ he said.

Thackeray said the state government has formed a task force, comprising internationally acclaimed doctors, to advise and recommend measures to curb spread of the virus. “Which state has formed such a task force? A combination of medicines is applied to treat coronavirus patients,’’ he noted.

Thackeray said even before the central government had announced the nationwide lockdown, the state government had already swung into action and initiated a slew of measures to curb the virus. “The state government was in the midst of roping in the Army to lend their help in the development of medical facilities and hospitals in the shortest possible time. However, in between the lockdown was declared. It will not be possible to immediately lift lockdown 4.0, which is up to May 31. It will have to be done in a staggered manner,’’ Thackeray noted.

The CM said the time has come to co-exist with the virus by changing our lifestyle and taking due care by wearing a mask, washing hands with a sanitizer and observing social distancing. “It will be a new normal,’’ he opined.

On the opening of schools in Mumbai and other cities in June, Thackeray said it looks difficult but the government has mulled over online teaching. “Even though online teaching is a challenging task, I am speaking to a couple of experts. The government is exploring hiring a channel or getting additional data from mobile companies to facilitate online teaching,’’ he added.

Thackeray admitted that he had received representation on starting schools in the green zone, but said that he was opposed to doing it in a haphazard manner.