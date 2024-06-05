 Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Uddhav Thackeray Loyalist Anil Desai Wins Mumbai South Central, Defeats Rahul Shewale By 53,384 Votes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiLok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Uddhav Thackeray Loyalist Anil Desai Wins Mumbai South Central, Defeats Rahul Shewale By 53,384 Votes

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Uddhav Thackeray Loyalist Anil Desai Wins Mumbai South Central, Defeats Rahul Shewale By 53,384 Votes

Desai trailed by 29,420 votes in the first round. However, he led from the second until the final 21st round.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Anil Desai |

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray loyalist Anil Desai has won from the Mumbai South Central constituency, defeating two-time MP Rahul Shewale (Shinde Shiv Sena) by 53,384 votes. Desai won 3,95,138 votes, while Shewale got 3,41,754.

Desai trailed by 29,420 votes in the first round. However, he led from the second until the final 21st round. Fifteen candidates contested, but the main fight was between Desai and Shewale.

Mumbai South Central comprises six Vidhan Sabha areas: Anushakti Nagar,Chembur, Dharavi, Sion Koliwada, Wadala, and Mahim. Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi, is in this constituency, while Chembur and Mahim are affluent areas. Desai received votes from almost all areas with a high margin. This time, 53.6% of votes were registered in the constituency.

Shiv Sena Bhavan is in Mumbai South Central, and the party has been dominant in Dadar. That is why everyone was paying attention to the results in this constituency. Desai was in the fray for the first time, against a two-term MP.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: 25-Yr-Old Banker Mowed Down By Speeding Trailer On Thane-Belapur Road

Navi Mumbai: 25-Yr-Old Banker Mowed Down By Speeding Trailer On Thane-Belapur Road

Mumbai Rains: City Sees Light To Moderate Showers Across Suburbs, Waterlogging In Matunga; Visuals...

Mumbai Rains: City Sees Light To Moderate Showers Across Suburbs, Waterlogging In Matunga; Visuals...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Scattered Showers Today; IMD Predicts Rains & Thunderstorms...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Scattered Showers Today; IMD Predicts Rains & Thunderstorms...

DHFL Scam: HC Allows Witness To Travel Abroad, Cites Basic Right

DHFL Scam: HC Allows Witness To Travel Abroad, Cites Basic Right

Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Extorting Mira Road Woman Of ₹42 Lakh

Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Extorting Mira Road Woman Of ₹42 Lakh