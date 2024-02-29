Lok Sabha 2024 Elections: BJP Announces Observers For 23 Seats In Maharashtra

BJP Announces Observers For 23 Seats In Maharashtra Ahead Of Lok Sabha 2024 Elections |

Maharashtra: In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the appointment of 46 observers for 23 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. Each constituency, previously won by the BJP in the 2019 General Election, will have two assigned observers.

The list of observers comprises a diverse range of party members, including sitting MLAs like Girish Mahajan and Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs such as Manoj Kotak and Medha Kulkarni, as well as Ministers, former Members of Parliament and office bearers.

According to reports, the observers are scheduled to convene today to discuss their roles and responsibilities in the upcoming election.

Pankaja Munde's Appointment

Pankaja Munde, known for her discord with the party leadership, has been tasked with overseeing the North Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, currently held by Gopal Shetty. Munde, overlooked for a Rajya Sabha nomination, has expressed aspirations for a Lok Sabha candidature.

Senior party members like Girish Mahajan and Sudhir Mungantiwar have been assigned constituencies while being rumoured as potential candidates for other seats, indicating a strategic deployment of resources.

Absence Of Observers In Specific Seats

Notably, the BJP has not appointed observers for Baramati and Chandrapur, seats it lost in the 2019 election, suggesting a focus on consolidating its strongholds.

Responsibilities Of Observers

The appointed observers are tasked with evaluating constituency performance, assessing the MPs' work, engaging with local party representatives, and providing feedback to party leadership.

Performance In Past Election

In the 2019 election, the BJP, in alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena, secured a significant number of seats in Maharashtra. The coalition contested on 25 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, winning an impressive 23 of them.

However, recent political upheavals have altered the landscape, with defections affecting alliance dynamics. Shiv Sena, which split in 2022 had won 18 out of the 23 seats in the past election, however 13 of the 18 MPs from the undivided Shiv Sena have moved to the CM Shinde-led faction, called as the real 'Shiv Sena' now.