Lockdown violations in Mumbai: 428 persons booked for breaking norms on May 21

Mumbai, May 22: The Mumbai Police booked 428 people and registered 345 cases against them for flouting Covid lockdown regulations on Friday.

According to the data, most violations recorded on Friday were related to opening other shop establishments despite lockdown like curbs being imposed in the city. Police have booked the violators under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience of orders promulgated by a public servant.

Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) said that on Friday of the 392 cases of lockdown violations, 81 cases were registered for wandering without a valid reason, 84 for not wearing a mask and 103 for operating non-essential shops despite orders forbidding it. While 58 cases were registered on Friday for gathering in public, three cases were registered for illegal vehicular movement and two for operating a hotel establishment.

Three cases were registered against betel nut shops, one case against a COVID patient flouting the quarantine rules and 10 cases were registered against hawkers in the city on Friday. Most violations were recorded in the northern parts of the city, with 99 violations.

DCP Chaitanya added that of the 428 booked, 188 violators were arrested and released on bail, 232 were issued a notice and 15 are yet to be arrested on Friday. Mumbai Police also seized 70 vehicles of motorists found violating the lockdown like curbs and moving without a valid reason.