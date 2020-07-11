Lockdown in TMC, KDMC extended to July 19

Thane: Amid rising COVID-19 cases and the citizens flouting social distancing norms implemented to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) have extended the lockdown till July 19. Earlier, the authorities have enforced stringent lockdown in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli city from 7 am on July 2 till 7 am on July 12.

The TMC and KDMC have issued a notification in this regard on Friday. It stated that all commercial establishments, except health-related establishments such as hospitals, medical stores, and dispensaries, will be shut.

Those selling essential supplies like milk, vegetables, fruits, groceries, meats and fish are, however, exempted from the lockdown. Buses, autorickshaws, taxis as well as private buses operating from Thane will not be allowed to ply during this period. The only exceptions will be for the vehicles providing medical emergency services or those providing essentials.

All private offices, garages, warehouses, godowns, factories and commercial establishments will remain shut. Flour mills, dairy manufacturing units, petrol pumps and CNG, LPG gas agencies will continue to function. However, only essential vehicles will be able to refill fuel at petrol and diesel pumps.

Wine shops will be shut, but home delivery of liquor will continue. There will be strict restrictions on gatherings of more than five people in public places, and police will maintain strict vigilance at the 318 hotspots in Thane city.

People engaged in essential services, online deliveries, press, media, pharmacy companies and hospitals will be allowed to leave and enter the city but will have to take an e-pass from the Thane police.

The COVID-19 cases in KDMC are nearing the 11,537-mark and the death toll is nearing the 172-mark.

Meanwhile, Kalyan-Dombivli city reported the highest single-day spike of 606 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally to 11,537, of whom 5292 patients were active, are currently under the treatment, 6073 have recovered and discharged while 172 patients have died due to the dreaded virus, a health official said on Friday.

Bhiwandi MP, family test positive

BJP's Member of Parliament from Bhiwandi along with eight members of his family have tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the second such case of a prominent personality in the Bhiwandi locality being infected by the deadly coronavirus. Earlier, BJP MLA in Bhiwandi west tested positive.

On Friday, Bhiwandi city had recorded 59 cases. The total number of corona positive cases has risen to 2642, of which 1482 have been discharged, 1018 are currently under treatment while 141 patients have died.

The MP along with eight family members have been placed under home quarantined for last five days after his swab test report revealed that they were positive, Bhiwandi BJP president, Santosh Shetty said on Friday.