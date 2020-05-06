Lockdown 3.0 FAQ: Are people allowed to travel from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai?

Amid the confusion over commuting from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai or vice versa, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has clarified that it had not prohibited people from going to Mumbai and returning to the city.

The clarification comes in the wake of confusion after a message was circulated on social media in the last couple of days. The message says that the civic body had imposed restrictions on the movement of people between the two places.

However, the civic body refuted all the claims and said that there was no restriction on the movement of people in these cities. While clarifying the civic body also warned of strict action for spreading rumour at such a time of crisis. “We have not issued any such orders and people should avoid misleading messages,” said an official of NMMC.

Moreover, there has been a demand from the local representatives of Navi Mumbai that commuting of people who come under the essential services category between these two places should be stopped, and such persons should be given accommodation in Mumbai. The demand has already been agreed upon by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On Tuesday, 47 new cases of coronavirus positive reported under the NMMC area. The total positive cases reached 395. Most of the cases are due to close contact of people from the APMC and people who travelled to Mumbai.

With 2,958 new cases and 126 new fatalities, India's coronavirus count on Wednesday climbed to 49,391, said the Health Ministry.

In a morning update, the Health Ministry said that of the total number 33,514 are active cases, and 1,694 fatalities have been reported so far.

At least 14,182 people have been cured and discharged from the hospital while one person has migrated to another country.

Maharashtra reported most number of cases 15,525 and 617 fatalities followed by Gujarat with total 6,245 cases and 368 deaths.