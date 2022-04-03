Local train services between Kalyan and Kasara disrupted due to rail fracture; restored now

Local train services between Kalyan and Kasara on the Central Railway (CR) were disrupted on Sunday after a rail fracture was reported on Down line between Umbermali and Kasara.

The rail fracture was reported at 10.40 am on the Down line between Umbermali and Kasara.

According to a senior official of Central Railway, the rail fracture was repaired by 11.30 am and the local train services between Kalyan and Kasara have now been restored.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 12:47 PM IST