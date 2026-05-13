Loan Recovery Agent Attacks Man After He Asked For Identification; Video Goes Viral - WATCH | AI Generated Image

Mumbai: A video has gone viral on social media showing a violent altercation allegedly involving a loan recovery agent, who was seen attacking a man after being questioned over his identity while entering a woman’s house. The incident reportedly escalated after the man referred to the agent as a “third party” and demanded proper identification.

According to a report shared by ‘informedia247’, the confrontation began when the individual noticed the loan agent entering the woman’s residence without any visible authentication or official verification. Suspicious over the manner in which the agent entered the house, the man questioned him and asked him to produce identification documents.

However, instead of responding to the query or showing proof of identity, the loan agent allegedly lost his temper and began assaulting the man. The incident soon turned violent, with both individuals getting into a physical scuffle as the women made the video.

Visuals from the viral video show the loan agent aggressively attacking the man, repeatedly hitting him during the altercation. The man is also seen trying to defend himself as the situation spirals into a full-blown fight. Chaos erupted at the spot as people gathered around the scene during the heated confrontation.

The video has triggered outrage online, with several social media users questioning the conduct of loan recovery agents and raising concerns over alleged intimidation tactics used during recovery operations. Many users also pointed out the importance of proper identification and verification before any recovery-related interaction takes place at a residence.

The exact location and date of the incident could not be independently verified at the time of publishing. There has also been no official statement released by the police or the concerned financial institution regarding the viral video so far.

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