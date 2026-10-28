Litigant In Bombay HC Tries To Throw Purse At Judge After Order Against Her; Court To Impose Fine | File pic

A litigant in a civil suit before the Bombay High Court reportedly tried to throw her purse towards the judge after an order was passed against her.

The woman, however, subsequently restrained herself immediately.

Justice Madhav Jamdar, who was hearing the case, summoned the High Court police and directed the woman to be removed from the courtroom, Live Law reported.

Judge’s Criticism

The judge, criticising her conduct, verbally remarked: “What kind of conduct was this? Do the litigants think they can do anything they wish to, with the court? Just because some order is passed against you doesn't mean you will behave in such a manner... you need to maintain the decorum of the court.”

The judge verbally remarked that a strong message needed to go out to litigants that the court would not pass orders with fear or favour towards anyone.

The woman was identified as Minder Gurmeet Singh Thukral, a resident of Andheri, according to the legal news outlet. She issued a written apology, and was later removed from the court hall.

Court To Initiate Contempt Action

Despite the apology, Justice Jamdar said that the woman had behaved in a completely inappropriate manner, and that her act amounted to contempt of court. The judge said that contempt of court proceedings would be initiated against her.

“It is also required to be noted that Minder Gurmit Singh Thukral in the Court has behaved in a wholly inappropriate manner, which also amounts to contempt of Court. For hearing this Contempt Petition with respect to the conduct of all the Respondents, stand over to October 30,” the court said in its order, according to Live Law.