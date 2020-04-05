Liquor worth Rs 1.3 lakh seized in Navi Mumbai amid coronavirus lockdown

Vashi Police raided a restaurant and bar in Vashi on Friday and seized liquor worth Rs 1.31 lakh. In view of the CoVID-19 outbreak, the sale of alcohol has been prohibited.

Despite this, the restaurant continued to sell liquor under the table. The manager of the restaurant and three waiters involved have been booked for selling liquor without permission under section 65(E) of Mumbai Prohibition Act, 188, 269 and 270 of IPC, and section 21 of Maharashtra COVID-19 Regulation 2020.

Liquor worth Rs 1,31,750 had been seized, according to Sanjeev Dhumal, senior inspector of Vashi police station. Based on a tip-off from a reliable source, police raised the Sanjog family restaurant and bar in Sector 10, Vashi, on Friday.

Police found that Indian-made foreign liquor was being sold illegally, at double and triple rates. Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Police have warned all paan shops selling cigarettes in defiance of the ban on such sales amid the Covid outbreak.

“We have already asked all such shops to close, until further orders,” said Dhumal. Police are on the alert and if they rece - ive any complaint, they will take action immediately.

However, several residents complained that some paan shops open shops when police are not around and sell cigarettes at double and triple the price.

A Sanpada resident said that the paan shop in her area charged Rs 320 for a pack of 10 cigarettes, double the original cost. “They are enjoying the benefit of the lockdown,” she fumed.